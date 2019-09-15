Winds turning out of the south will coincide with sunny skies Sunday, which will be responsible for temperatures making a triumphant return to the low 90s. Humidity will also be on a steady increase, and will really crank back up as we get into the new workweek. Unfortunately, similar conditions look to hold through at least Thursday night. With any luck, some relief will arrive Friday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 92˚/Low 59˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 95˚/Low 64˚ Partly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 92˚/Low 69˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 93˚/Low 71˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 94˚/Low 72˚ Mostly Sunny
