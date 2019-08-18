High pressure will maintain control across the area Sunday, providing sunshine, along with punishing heat and humidity. Thermometers should hit their ceiling around the mid-90s, with heat indices once again stretching into the triple digits. Monday will be almost similar, before storm chances ramp up as we get closer to midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 95˚/Low 74˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 93˚/Low 72˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 94˚/Low 73˚ Isolated PM Storms
- Wednesday: High 91°/Low 70° Scattered Storms
- Thursday: High 87˚/Low 69˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.