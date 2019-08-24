Winds will be filtering in from the northeast Saturday as a cold front plows south through the Volunteer State. This will offer pleasant weather conditions for late August, with partly sunny skies joining afternoon highs in the low 80s. The humidity will be lower as well. Enjoy it while you can, before our next weather maker brings a return of humidity and rain chances Sunday afternoon into the upcoming workweek. For a full forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 82˚/Low 65˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 85˚/Low 64˚ Scattered Storms
- Monday: High 86˚/Low 66˚ Scattered Storms
- Tuesday: High 85˚/Low 67˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 87˚/Low 65˚ Scattered Storms
