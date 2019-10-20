We’ll be in between two weather systems Sunday, which should provide us with partly sunny, quiet conditions. Temperatures will warm nicely to the mid-70s, making for near-perfect weather to enjoy in the outdoors. Our focus is on Monday, when a powerful cold front is slated to surge east through the area. This will bring beneficial rain, along with the potential for strong thunderstorms. For a deeper forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Sunday: High 76˚/Low 54˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 79˚/Low 58˚ Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 65˚/Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 68˚/Low 40˚ Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 72˚/Low 39˚ Partly Sunny
