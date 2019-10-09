Patchy fog will join us through the early hours of Wednesday, before southerly winds and sunny skies link up to send temperatures to 80. It’ll be a few degrees warmer Thursday, with an isolated shower not out of the question. A more potent weather maker will arrive Friday afternoon, bringing increasing shower and storm chances into the night. A subtle, cooler weekend is set to follow. Colder air will follow. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 80˚/Low 49˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 82˚/Low 55˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 83˚/Low 60˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Saturday: High 64˚/Low 46˚ Gradual Clearing
- Sunday: High 70˚/Low 40˚ Mostly Sunny
