Another day with exquisite weather conditions is in the fold for southcentral Kentucky. Conditions on Wednesday will be very similar to yesterday, just a few degrees warmer. The upswing in temperatures will continue through the end of the week, however, humidity levels should remain comfortable through this time under partly to mostly sunny skies. For a more detailed forecast, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 83˚/Low 57˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 86°/Low 59° Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 88˚/Low 62˚ Partly Sunny
- Saturday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.