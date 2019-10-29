Partly to mostly cloudy skies will join highs in the mid 60s Tuesday. We should stay dry through the early part of tonight, before scattered rain chances move in before dawn Wednesday. A stationary front will stall out over the area Wednesday afternoon through Halloween, laying the foundation for rounds of showers and storms. Behind the front late Thursday, strong northwest winds will escort in a much colder airmass. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday: 74˚/ 49˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday: 69˚/ 51˚ Showers Likely
Thursday: 65˚/ 55˚ Showers/Storms likely
Friday: 49˚/ 34˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: 51˚/ 27˚ Mostly Sunny
