Showers and storms will be present across the region Saturday morning. Activity may lessen for a period as we get closer to lunchtime, but don’t let that deceive you. A powerful cold front will blast east this afternoon into this evening, bringing an additional round of showers and storms along with it. Some of the storms could be strong. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Saturday: 67˚/ 50˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Sunday: 65˚/ 48˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: 67˚/ 46˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: 66˚/ 44˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 59˚/ 41˚ Scattered Showers
