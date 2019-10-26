Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY... .AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT COMBINED WITH THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE OLGA ARE FORECAST TO MOVE THROUGH THE REGION TODAY AND THIS EVENING. GUSTY SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP THIS MORNING AND THEN BECOME SOUTHERLY IN THE AFTERNOON AND INCREASE IN INTENSITY. THE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO DIMINISH AFTER SUNSET. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING. * TIMING...GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40-45 MPH. A FEW INSTANCES OF 50 MPH WINDS CAN NOT BE RULED OUT DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * IMPACTS...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES TRAVELING ALONG EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS MAY HAVE DIFFICULTY LATE THIS MORNING AND THIS AFTERNOON. LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND UNLESS THEY ARE PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&