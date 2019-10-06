A cold front will close in from the northwest, eventually passing to our southeast Sunday into Monday. This will result in increasing shower-and-storm chances, with highs hitting 80 this afternoon. Monday will be much colder as gusty winds turn out of the north. Temperature readings will do all they can to reach the mid-60s. Conditions will steadily dry out, making way for sunny skies Tuesday. It’ll be immaculate, with low humidity accompanying seasonable temps. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 80˚/Low 66˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Monday: High 65˚/Low 52˚ AM Showers/Storms Likely
- Tuesday: High 73˚/Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 79˚/Low 48˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 80˚/Low 55˚ Isolated Storms
