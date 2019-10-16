A cold front has pressed southeast of the area Wednesday morning, which should open the door to gradual clearing throughout the day. Don’t let the sunshine deceive you, as winds will howl out of the northwest between 15-30 mph, holding afternoon highs to the upper 50s. On Thursday, winds will subside, but it’ll stay cool. Friday brings a nice warmup with highs around 70. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 58˚/Low 45˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Thursday: High 61˚/Low 37˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 70˚/Low 39˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 73˚/Low 45˚ Isolated PM Showers
- Sunday: High 75˚/Low 52˚ Scattered AM Storms
