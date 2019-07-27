High pressure will continue to control our weather pattern throughout the weekend. Although a typical, summertime pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, all bets are that we’ll remain hot and dry. That pattern will change early next week, when a cold front is expected to push southeast over the area, bringing a return of shower and storm chances. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 89˚/Low 64˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 62˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 88˚/Low 65˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Tuesday: High 87˚/Low 68˚ Scattered Storms
- Wednesday: High 86˚/Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
