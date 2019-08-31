Hot, sunny and muggy will be the weather story for Saturday, along with the rest of Labor Day weekend. Winds will remain out of the south, which will steadily increase humidity, while allowing afternoon highs to claim their territory in the low 90s. This continues through early next week, before our next chance at rain arrives Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 89˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 91˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 90˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 92˚/Low 70˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 91˚/Low 69˚ Scattered Storms
