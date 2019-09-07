It will be slightly cooler Saturday than Friday after a dry cold front has moved through the region. That knocks our highs back into the low 80s with comfortable humidity levels. Heat starts slowly building back Sunday, with highs into the mid-80s. A summertime pattern builds back in for the new workweek, however, as temperatures in the 90s accompany more mostly sunny skies. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 82°/Low 60° Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 85°/Low 63° Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 90°/Low 70° Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 95º/Low 70º Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 92º/Low 70º Chance PM Storm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.