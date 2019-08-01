A typical summerlike pattern will be in control for the remainder of the workweek and into the start of the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs in the upper 80s, along with the chance for a popup afternoon storm. Rain chances will become more abundant Sunday into Monday of next week, thanks to a low pressure system churning up activity from the Deep South. For more detailed forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 88˚/Low 72˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 89˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 89˚/Low 67˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 91˚/Low 68˚ Scattered PM Storms
- Monday: High 89˚/Low 66˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.