Cloudy skies will join isolated rain chances through the early part of Tuesday. We should break out to sunshine this afternoon. It’ll be cooler, with highs only making it to the mid-50s. We’ll warm up nicely Wednesday, before a powerful cold front brings widespread rain chances Thursday. We’ll experience a major cool down behind the front Friday, with highs struggling to break into the low 40s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 56˚/Low 40˚ Isolated AM Showers
- Wednesday: High 63˚/Low 36˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 52˚/Low 42˚ Showers Likely
- Friday: High 41˚/Low 25˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 50˚/Low 23˚ Mostly Sunny
