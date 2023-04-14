Expectant Parent Fair returns Sunday

Med Center Health’s Expectant Parent Fair is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex in Bowling Green.
Presented by The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Mother-Baby Department, the fair will feature a variety of exhibits, vendors and educational opportunities and workshops for moms, dads and family members.
“We are really excited to be back up and running,” said Kim Dethridge, director of Women’s Services at Med Center Health. “And spring is a great time to have it because it correlates with the highest number of due dates in hospitals.”
This year, the event also marks the return of tours of the Mother-Baby Unit at the hospital.
“There’s a lot of new things that have been going on at the hospital recently that we are excited to show off,” Dethridge said. “And parents will have the opportunity to check out the labor and delivery and postpartum rooms themselves.”
She said this year’s vendor turnout is good, with 30 scheduled to be at the event, including a variety of physicians’ offices, dentists and pregnancy support centers as well as information about childbirth education and infant CPR, car seat and safe sleep interactive booths and demonstrations.
Lactation consultants will be available for mothers who have breastfeeding concerns, she said.
“We also have some really good door prizes, with the most exciting one for parents being a year’s worth of free diapers,” Dethridge said.
Parents of toddlers will find a special area with books, face painting and more, hosted by the Warren County Public Library.
A hospital baby photographer will also be available and parents can go online afterward and download the photos themselves.
Light refreshments will be served.
“It’s going to be a really good time,” Dethridge said. “We have had really good feedback in the past and have seen close to 500 in attendance. And we’re expecting a really good turnout this year since we haven’t had one in a couple of years.”