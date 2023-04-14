Expectant Parent Fair returns Sunday

 Daily News Photo

Med Center Health’s Expectant Parent Fair is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex in Bowling Green.

