Although refugee arrivals have been trickling in, International Center Executive Director Albert Mbanfu points to early signs that could lead to a comeback for Bowling Green’s resettlement agency – and logistical challenges for local schools.
“June has been a very busy month for the International Center,” Mbanfu told community members, including representatives from the local health department, schools and an aide to U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
The meeting with the International Center’s community resettlement partners featured an update about how many arrivals the resettlement agency has received to date and an estimate about how many refugees it expects to end the fiscal year with by Sept. 30.
“We have 111 arrivals” as of Wednesday, Mbanfu said.
Under then-President Donald Trump, annual nationwide ceilings on refugee admissions were cut to historic lows, but Mbanfu said Wednesday there is some evidence the nation’s refugee resettlement program is slowly rebounding.
In the agency’s third quarter, Mbanfu said, the center expected to get about 70 arrivals and nearly got that full amount, with 66 arrivals. Some arrivals did not make it, but they have been rebooked and will be resettled, Mbanfu said.
Arrival numbers have also been gradually ticking up in the current fiscal year from 22 arrivals in the first quarter to 38 in the second.
Of the 66 arrivals who showed up in the third quarter, at least 21 are school-age children, Mbanfu said. The bulk of those children, 14 to be exact, are kindergarten age, he said.
During the meeting, Mbanfu did not specify exactly how many arrivals each local school district should expect to enroll, apart from saying that the families were being placed throughout the Bowling Green area and speculated that the lion’s share would end up in Warren County Public Schools.
Mbanfu said the center is anticipating about 100 individual refugees to arrive in Bowling Green over the summer and into September, and he said a majority of those – 60% or even 70% – could be school-age children.
Going forward, Mbanfu said the center is preparing for a higher number of arrivals starting next fiscal year.
There’s a need for more apartments, at least three-bedrooms and up, he said, and Mbanfu mentioned the possibility of working with local hotels to fill vacancies.
