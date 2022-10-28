A clinical psychologist who evaluated a man accused in a deadly 2020 shooting will be allowed to testify about the defendant’s history of mental illness.
Shannon Ward, 45, of Elizabethtown, is scheduled to face a jury trial Nov. 8 in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the death of Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, who was shot Sept. 5, 2020, at Whiskey River Pub.
Ward was found earlier this month to be competent to stand trial following a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation by Dr. Timothy Allen of the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.
Ward has also been evaluated by Dr. John Mundt, a clinical psychologist retained by Ward’s defense team.
According to court records, Mundt concluded in his report of the evaluation that Ward acted under extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting.
Earlier this month, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron filed a motion to preclude Mundt from testifying about his finding of extreme emotional disturbance, saying in his motion that the term was “a specific legal term and not a medical or psychological diagnosis.”
Cohron argued in his filing that the jury should determine from the available facts in evidence whether Ward acted under extreme emotional disturbance.
Ward’s attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, argued in her response filed Monday that, while Mundt should not be allowed to define extreme emotional disturbance for the jury because it is a legal concept instead of a mental diagnosis, he should be permitted to testify about Ward’s diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and how that condition affects Ward’s decision-making process.
Mundt has reviewed mental health records documenting Ward’s treatment for PTSD, reviewed surveillance videos documenting the shooting and the interactions between Ward and Souders at the bar beforehand and interviewed Ward’s girlfriend and another close friend about the months leading up to the shooting, McDavitt said in the response.
With that information at hand, Mundt is “able to form a solid opinion about Mr. Ward’s state of mind,” McDavitt said in the filing.
In a short hearing Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court, Cohron said both sides agreed that Mundt will not mention or attempt to define “extreme emotional disturbance” at trial, but would be able to talk about Ward’s PTSD history.
