More time on the ice is coming at Bowling Green’s seasonal SoKY Ice Rink, but it may not be enough to satisfy those local ice skating and hockey enthusiasts who continue to clamor for a permanent indoor ice rink.
Warren Fiscal Court, at its April 13 meeting, approved a new contract with Texas-based Ice Rink Events that calls for extending the season that starts in mid-November at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion until the end of January.
That’s a departure from the previous six ice rink seasons that ended right after New Year’s Day, and the longer season comes with a higher price tag.
The new contract is for $142,730, a jump from the 2022-23 season’s $129,046 cost, but those who oversee the rink say it’s worth the extra expense to meet the growing popularity of events like skillet curling and pond hockey.
“We have been asked for the past couple of years to extend the season,” said Nikki Koller, assistant director of the Warren County Public Works Department that oversees the ice rink along with the Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re at a point where we feel we can do that. This will give us the opportunity to offer two skillet curling seasons and two hockey camps. We’ll have those both before and after the holidays.”
The extended season is a continuation of the fine-tuning the county has done with the ice rink since it first opened in 2016 and builds on the move away from simply ice skating to special activities like curling, hockey and library storytime.
Koller explained that the ice rink was open for “free skating” only on Thursday through Sunday last season because weekdays had traditionally been slow.
“We decided to take advantage of that and do other activities,” she said. “That way, the rink is better utilized.”
That reduction in free skating led to a drop in ticket sales, which Koller said went from 11,385 in 2021-22 to 10,070 last season. With total revenue of $137,900.50 and total expenses of $194,315.62 last season, the ice rink operated at a deficit of $56,415.12, but Koller said those numbers don’t give a full picture of the rink’s impact.
“Because we’ve been open a few years now, we had to replace some infrastructure (adding to the expenses),” she said. “When you look at our ticket sales, they don’t fully represent our reach.
“It’s hard to quantify things like parents bringing their kids to storytime at the rink on Fridays.”
Those other events, ice hockey in particular, are so popular in some quarters that Koller understands the push for a permanent rink.
“There has always been a group pushing for that,” she said. “It would be great if this community had one. The desire is there, but it takes a lot of money to do them.”
The expense of an indoor rink was demonstrated by a 2019 feasibility study that estimated it would cost $25.9 million to build a two-rink facility, a price tag well beyond the reach of local government without some private investment.
As Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said after the Lose & Associates cost estimates were revealed: “An indoor ice rink facility is extremely expensive to build and operate. And it takes some expertise to run it. You have to make sure you have strategic partners in place and make sure there’s a long-term plan for it.”
The most obvious strategic partner is the Nashville Predators professional hockey team, which has helped build or manage ice rinks in Nashville, Antioch, Bellevue and Clarksville in Tennessee.
Talks with Predators officials haven’t yet borne fruit for Bowling Green, but that hasn’t stopped local ice enthusiasts from continuing their push. The latest effort is led by a newly formed group called BG Get Ice!, made up largely of hockey enthusiasts who now must travel to one of the Tennessee rinks or to Owensboro to play the sport.
This new group is promoting its cause through a Facebook page and plans to begin lobbying local elected officials, says one of its organizers.
“We are actively working on getting the community involved with this effort,” said BG Get Ice! member Ashley Kozak Ayers in a text message. “We need to reach out to the newly elected officials and tell them Warren County needs this.
“The more we have to support the cause, the more likely we are to get an ice rink. It won’t happen overnight, but with everyone’s help Bowling Green can get ice.”