SoKY Ice Rink opens for season
Community members skate around the SoKY Ice Rink during the 2022-23 season for the seasonal ice rink in the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion.

 Daily News file photo

More time on the ice is coming at Bowling Green’s seasonal SoKY Ice Rink, but it may not be enough to satisfy those local ice skating and hockey enthusiasts who continue to clamor for a permanent indoor ice rink.

