The Shive Lane (now Ken Bale Boulevard) extension is on track to be finished by spring, with paving from Middle Bridge Road to Lovers Lane and more widening of Shive Lane to three lanes to Middle Bridge Road the main leftovers for the nearly $2 million project.
The extension creates a new corridor from Middle Bridge Road to Lovers Lane – near J.C. Kirby Funeral Home – where development is anticipated, and also is expected to ease some traffic congestion along Scottsville Road by creating a new route to bypass a portion of the busy thoroughfare.
Also, the slight re-routing of Middle Bridge Road from Ken Bale Boulevard to Lovers Lane is complete and includes a roundabout at the extension site.
City Engineer Melissa Cansler said she is pleased that Scotty’s Construction has finished the stretch of Middle Bridge, and with asphalt plants closing for the winter, it is a waiting game to complete the project this coming spring.
Street lights have been ordered and some utility work remains.
When the project is complete, there will be right-in, right-out intersections at Middle Bridge Road and Lovers Lane and Fruit of the Loom Drive and Lovers Lane, and the two existing traffic signals will be removed.
“The two signals were only to be temporary until this happened, and they’ve been there forever,” Cansler said.
A traffic signal is installed and a turning lane from Lovers Lane onto the new extension are now in place. The turning lane was completed Friday. Once the project is complete, the new signal will be turned on.
There also will be eight-foot sidewalks along Ken Bale Boulevard to Lovers Lane.
The project, which was initially designed 2007, was made possible by the Bale of Kentucky Family Limited Partnership, which agreed to donate land to the city for the extension.
“We worked closely with them and they let us have the right of way for the road. This was not handling what we needed it to,” Cansler said of the previous alignment.
“And I think people love the roundabouts,” Cansler said. “We have lots of ideas for more.”
More roundabouts are planned in the city, along Westen Avenue. The city is working on designs for roundabouts at Westen at Highland Way, at Patrick Way and at Ashley Circle.