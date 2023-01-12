The man who claimed to have tried to get a gun away from Pedro Alfaro in the moments before a deadly shooting testified Thursday at Alfaro’s trial.
Alfaro, 27, of Bowling Green, is on trial for murder, accused of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green, who was shot late on the night of Sept. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments.
Alfaro has maintained that he acted in self-defense.
Evidence to this point has shown that Alfaro drove to the parking lot with Morris sitting behind him in the back seat and Ethan Houchens in the front passenger seat.
Houchens was called as a prosecution witness Thursday morning and gave an account of events leading up to the shooting under questioning from Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller.
Houchens said that Alfaro picked him up on Johnson Street after an exchange of Facebook messages and they traveled to the Morgantown Road mobile home of Sara Patterson.
Patterson testified earlier Thursday that this was Alfaro’s second visit that day to her home, after a previous visit that afternoon in which she and Alfaro used methamphetamine.
Houchens said he and Alfaro were in the trailer for a short time that night before they left.
Houchens recalled being “pretty sure” that he used meth at some point that night before going to the trailer park and he remembered feeling uneasy about Alfaro after leaving Patterson’s house.
“He was just being real weird and paranoid, kinda making me feel weird,” Houchens said.
Questioned by Miller, Houchens said that Alfaro had a gun in his lap while driving.
Houchens said he saw Morris near Huck’s at the intersection of Russellville Road and Morgantown Road and yelled for him to get into the car, with Alfaro unlocking the door to let him in.
They traveled to Campus Pointe, where Houchens said he and Morris were to meet a friend.
“I was getting real paranoid because (Alfaro) had his gun on him,” Houchens said. “You could feel the tension in the car.”
Houchens acknowledged writing a text message indicating that Alfaro had two guns in the car and showing it to Morris, testifying that Morris’ nod in response indicated to him that the two would attempt to take Alfaro’s guns.
In the parking lot outside the apartment complex, Houchens said he tried to wrest the handgun in Alfaro’s lap away from him.
“As we were wrestling over it, it got pointed towards me and I threw off of it and got out of the car,” Houchens said.
Jurors were shown security video footage from two cameras at Campus Pointe that show Alfaro’s orange Honda Civic arriving into the parking lot of the apartment complex.
In the clips, each of which last slightly longer than a minute, the car is seen coming to a stop, then lurching suddenly before stopping again.
The front passenger and rear driver’s side doors open, and Morris is seen jumping back after exiting the car, while Ethan Houchens runs away from the scene.
Morris falls to the ground and two flashes of light, presumably from Alfaro’s gun, are seen near the car.
Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, cross-examined Houchens, introducing evidence of someone contacting Houchens over Facebook messenger earlier this year asking him if he planned to testify at the trial.
The person who sent the message told Houchens that Morris “deserved justice” and that Houchens was the only person who could make a difference.
Houchens responded that he did not plan to testify because if he did, he would say Alfaro acted in self-defense and that Alfaro would go to jail if Houchens did not testify.
Simpson asked Houchens if he would be “forced to tell the truth” that Alfaro acted in self-defense if he were put on the witness stand.
Houchens responded that “y’all are slick with your words” and he was afraid he would be tricked into agreeing with the assertion that Alfaro acted in self-defense.
Simpson referred multiple times to Houchens’ drug use around the time of the shooting, getting Houchens to testify that the effects of meth last for about 24 hours after each use.
Asked by Simpson to rate the reliability of his memories of what happened on a 10-point scale, Houchens gave himself a rating of 4.
“So about 60% of what you remember may not have happened,” Simpson said.
Houchens was picked up by the Bowling Green Police Department on Sept. 11, 2020, three days after the shooting. At trial, he testified he was worried he would get charged with a crime from the incident.
Questioned about a call to Alfaro placed from his phone about 30 minutes after the shooting took place, Houchens said it must have been an accidental call.
Houchens mentioned being “on the run” at the time the shooting took place, and clarified under questioning from Miller that he faced a juvenile pickup order in an unrelated case.
Questioned by Simpson, Houchens acknowledged having previously had a gun stolen from him, but denied the possibility that he would have kept Alfaro’s gun if he had successfully taken it from him.
“I was trying to unarm him,” Houchens said.
Several jurors submitted written questions to Houchens.
One question, read aloud by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise, asked Houchens why he left Morris, if he was best friend, alone with Alfaro in a fight that Houchens started.
Houchens replied that he was scared.
Campus Pointe residents testify about gunshots
Four people who were in the 800 building of Campus Pointe at the time of the shooting testified about what they remembered from that night.
Sade Garner said she was in her bedroom when she heard two gunshots from just outside her window.
After those shots, Garner said she made a recording on her Snapchat account.
That recording, played for jurors, featured one gunshot and then a second shot after a pause of a couple seconds, followed by a man’s voice saying to call 911.
Cassandra Twardoski was visiting her friend, Olivia Davis, and playing a board game when she said she heard three gunshots outside.
Twardoski said she followed her then-boyfriend outside, and as the two ran down the stairs she heard a fourth shot.
Twardoski was one of the first people to happen upon Morris after he was shot.
“I saw him laying in between two cars on the ground screaming, ‘Help, I don’t want to die,’” Twardoski said.
Davis testified that a crowd quickly began to form at the scene of the shooting, and she called 911 while her roommate, a nursing student, applied pressure to Morris’ wounds.
Officer Josh Yoebstl of the Bowling Green Police Department said that police found four spent shell casings and two spent rounds at the crime scene.
Another two spent casings and a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine were found in Alfaro’s car after his arrest.
Footage from Yoebstl’s body camera shows him arriving at the scene as Morris was being stabilized by paramedics in preparation for transport to a hospital.
In body camera footage recorded by BGPD Officer Andrew Kilbourne, Morris is asked who shot him and he replies “I don’t know.”
Attorneys make opening statements
Miller said the pause between the third and fourth shots is evidence that Alfaro intended to kill Morris.
“Witness after witness will tell you they heard shots, a pause and then more shots,” Miller said during his opening statement Wednesday afternoon. “The pause is why we’re here.”
Miller said that Houchens told police three different stories of what happened in the car with Alfaro and Morris, claiming alternately that Morris was shot after a struggle with Alfaro’s gun, that Houchens and Alfaro struggled with the gun and Morris was shot trying to intervene and that Houchens came up with a plan to steal Alfaro’s gun and Morris went along and they unsuccessfully attempted to disarm Alfaro.
Simpson said during his opening statement that Alfaro recalled Houchens acting “super paranoid” while in the car with him and that he seemed to be under the influence of meth after Alfaro picked him up on Main Avenue near the Salvation Army.
The pair went to Patterson’s trailer and then left, with Alfaro planning to travel back downtown, Simpson said.
Simpson said the evidence would show that Morris hopped into Alfaro’s car uninvited near Huck’s on Morgantown Road, and that Morris suggested the group go to Campus Pointe.
During the fight at Campus Pointe, Alfaro, who has a concealed carry permit, shot at Morris because Morris was coming back toward Alfaro’s car following the botched robbery, Simpson said.
Simpson said that Alfaro was also aware that Morris had recently been arrested on an assault charge in the wake of a shooting earlier that year.
“This trial is about you, about me, about our right to be safe, our right to protect our own lives, whether in our homes or in our automobiles,” Simpson said.
Simpson told the jurors the death in this case was the result of an attempt to “carjack” Alfaro.
“It’s horrible that a young man lost his life, but Pedro believes he would have been the one buried had he not defended himself,” Simpson said.