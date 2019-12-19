From Head Start for preschoolers to meals for senior citizens, Community Action of Southern Kentucky has for decades provided services to help residents of the 10 counties served by the nonprofit organization.
Now, weighed down with budget shortfalls and debt inherited from the tenure of former Executive Director Melissa Weaver, Bowling Green-based CASK is itself reaching out for help from those same counties.
The agency’s board of directors voted Wednesday to approve interim Executive Director Don Butler’s plan to apply for a $500,000 loan from the Kentucky Association of Counties that will be backed by an interlocal agreement with the 10 county fiscal courts.
The measure passed without opposition but with the stipulation that all 10 counties have to agree to a plan that makes the counties responsible for portions of the loan based on population. Butler said eight counties have signed on, with Barren and Edmonson counties still to take action.
The loan application comes at a time when CASK is facing repeated budget shortfalls while trying to implement a new rural transportation initiative that would bring in some federal dollars to help stanch the bleeding.
Ronald Stackpole, hired as CASK’s finance director in August, reported at Wednesday’s meeting that an audit revealed a $970,494 deficit on a budget of about $14 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year. He expects more red ink for the current fiscal year.
“We’re on track through the first five months of the fiscal year to create more debt, which is a concern,” Stackpole said.
It’s a big concern for Butler. CASK’s executive director from 1985 until he retired in 2005, Butler was asked last year by the agency’s board to come back on an interim basis.
“We’re still trying to catch up and recover from prior issues the agency had, particularly with finances,” said Butler, brought on board in April 2018 after Weaver was terminated. “I’ll do anything I can to get us out of a hole.”
Butler said a big issue leading to the financial difficulties was failure to send out invoices for reimbursement “in a timely manner,” but he said there was no misappropriation of funds. He said policies and personnel are now in place to avoid repeating those problems.
“I prefer not to look back but look to the future,” Butler said. “We have the finance staff in place that will take care of business.”
But the shaky financial standing that Butler inherited is enough to make the judge-executives from Barren and Edmonson counties leery about signing off on the loan.
Edmonson Fiscal Court did not take action on the interlocal agreement for the loan at a meeting earlier this month and will consider it again at a meeting Friday.
“Our magistrates just felt like they needed more information about how it was going to be paid back,” Edmonson County Judge-Executuve Wil Cannon said. “We don’t have a large reserve to fall back on.”
Likewise, Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale has doubts about committing to the loan.
“I just have some questions,” Hale said. “We (CASK) have some assets we can liquidate and maybe you wouldn’t have to rely on the counties to bail you out.”
Hale said he will need to call a special meeting of Barren Fiscal Court to get a vote on the loan.
Other judge-executives, though, were quick to support Butler’s plan to borrow $500,000 and pay it back over seven years.
“I think it would be morally wrong to not help fund this agency,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “My community and others benefit tremendously from the services Community Action provides.”
CASK, which oversees the GO bg Transit public transportation service in Bowling Green along with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program and other services, had other county leaders speak in support Wednesday.
“I think it’s our responsibility to help them (CASK) at this time,” said Tim Flener, Butler County judge-executive.
Trying to allay fears about CASK’s ability to repay the loan, Butler said: “We will not default on the repayment plan.”
Butler said about one-third of the money will be used to help launch the rural transportation initiative that CASK Director of Transportation Services Carroll Duckworth is working on, with the rest going to help stabilize other programs.
Butler would like to apply for the loan in January and launch the rural transportation program in March in one or two “pilot” counties.
“We need operating cash to be eligible for Medicaid transportation services,” Butler said. “This (loan) will give us the opportunity to receive some cash. We have to figure out what counties will be in the pilot project and what type of service we’ll provide.”
While the loan will help, Butler pointed out that it’s not the only strategy for getting CASK’s financial house in order.
He said a CASK-owned building at 901 Beauty Ave., formerly home to transportation and weatherization program staff but vacant for the past four years, will be sold.
Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick said the 5,000-square-foot building is valued at $300,000.
In addition, Butler said he is considering selling the CASK building at 171 Center St. that is now being used for Head Start.
“We’re looking at all options,” he said. “We’re looking at our personnel needs, and we have already frozen spending on non-essential programs and training. We’ll look at all avenues where we can cut and yet maintain our level of service.”
In the meantime, CASK is also facing a mandate from the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services to come up with a quality improvement plan by the end of January for how it administers services.
“This is just a way for us to know that you (CASK) are correcting some things,” said Douglas Beard, director for the Division of Family Support under DCBS. “Most items are related to the financial management piece of the organization.
“There are no questioned costs and no misuse of funds. It’s just administrative requirements. It sounds like the agency is trying to take steps in the right direction.”
Buchanon agrees.
Addressing Butler during Wednesday’s meeting, he said: “The problems were not experienced under your watch. I’m grateful to you for helping straighten out what the previous director had allowed to happen. I look to your leadership to get the course corrected.”
