The past seven weeks have been a balancing act for Amy Hardin and her husband.
With schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve juggled video calls through Zoom for work and taken turns looking after their 9-year-old son, J.W. Hardin.
At first, they warmly embraced “nontraditional instruction,” building daily lists of activities with the gusto of a World War II-era victory gardener. By week three or four, however, Hardin admits the novelty had worn off.
“Some days, we are just in survival mode,” she said with a good-humored laugh, adding it’s not atypical to polish off the day’s math homework at 9:30 p.m.
Now, with the school year drawing to a close, Hardin is looking to what’s next for her son. By now, her family has learned to take disruptions to their daily lives in stride, but J.W. is likely to miss out on the routine summer activities he’s come to rely on.
As a kid with autism, he’d normally attend the Kelly Autism Program at Western Kentucky University for two days each week, but that’s not currently possible, Hardin said. Otherwise, he might go to the public library or spend a day at the pool under the supervision of a high school or college-aged babysitter. That’s in doubt, too.
“We’re really kind of in a holding pattern of what this summer is actually going to look like,” Hardin said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time. That’s what we’re going to keep doing until we can do otherwise.”
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled plans to gradually reopen portions of Kentucky’s economy including restaurants and movie theaters, fitness centers and campgrounds.
At the earliest, limited-capacity child care options and low-touch, outdoor sports would open June 15. Beshear ruled out indoor youth sports altogether, at least at that point.
“We want to have a safe plan for child care,” Beshear said. “It will be very monitored to make sure that it’s safe. We’re working through that now.”
Beshear said one thing will set the pace for child care services to reopen: the virus’ spread.
The virus creates an uncertainty many local child care programs and agencies have had to plan for.
Asked in an email about the fate of Camp Big Red, WKU spokesman Bob Skipper forwarded a cancellation message that was posted on the program’s website Thursday evening:
“To mitigate the risks associated with the potential spread of COVID-19, we unfortunately will not be able to host Camp Big Red for the summer of 2020. While this is not the result that any of us hoped for, we feel it necessary as we continue to focus on the health and safety of our participants and our staff. We hope that you will come back to join us for Camp Big Red next year in 2021 and can’t wait to see you,” it said.
In a text message, Community Education Executive Director Bill Oldham responded to Beshear’s announcement.
“We will be working starting tomorrow to see if we might be able to provide some form of summer camp,” he wrote. “Still too many variables to know anything yet.”
In an earlier interview with the Daily News, Oldham said the nonprofit was developing plans that would enable it to open a summer program on a pretty short notice.
“We could do something pretty quickly,” he said, adding it would likely be phased in and follow public health guidelines on screening children and staff. Each year over the last four years, the nonprofit’s summer program has drawn about 375 children, he said.
Ahead of Beshear’s announcement Thursday, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher said the city was taking a wait-and-see approach for the opening of its summer programs. Before the pandemic, it planned to draw more than 300 kids to its various camp programs, he estimated.
The city’s parks have been indefinitely closed amid the outbreak, and their reopening will hinge on recommendations from the state.
Regardless, parks staff are excited to become a regular part of residents’ lives again, Belcher said. Whenever the pandemic ends, “it’s going to be a good time to get back with the people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.