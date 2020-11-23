Gov. Andy Beshear issued a grim warning Monday to Kentuckians as they prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,700 people in the state and spread to tens of thousands more.
“Who’s with us next Thanksgiving depends on how we do this Thanksgiving,” Beshear said in Frankfort during his daily coronavirus briefing.
The governor reported 2,135 new cases – the highest total ever reported on a Monday, he said. The state has now seen 160,232 cases since the pandemic began.
Last week, Kentucky saw 20,000 new virus cases, prompting Beshear to warn of a swamped health care system.
Beshear’s update included five new deaths, with the state’s positivity rate at nearly 9%. Monday updates are typically lower because of weekend lab closures, he said.
When it comes to Kentucky’s health care system capacity, Beshear said the issue is more so a high demand on staffing rather than any shortage of ventilators.
“The challenge is not just that so many people will need the help, but it’s the people that provide help are testing positive,” he said. “Every time we start running out (of ventilator or intensive care unit specialists), and we have to bring in other people that don’t do it on a daily basis, our outcomes aren’t going to be as good.”
Kentucky now has a total of 1,573 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 391 patients in intensive care. Another 203 currently need ventilators to breathe, he said.
Monday’s update came after a slate of new restrictions announced last week that Beshear said aimed to both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep most sectors of the state’s economy open.
Among the restrictions, restaurants and bars were ordered to cease serving food or drinks indoors, with only carryout, deliveries and outdoor, socially distanced seating allowed. Private social gatherings – including those on Thanksgiving – are limited to eight people at most, with members of no more than two households allowed.
With state officials warning of hospital staffs becoming strained by the rising tide of new cases and public health department contact tracers who are now “absolutely overwhelmed,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned of a “dark winter” at Monday’s briefing. He said any traditional Thanksgiving celebrations will be an “assured recipe for disaster.”
“Do not mix with people outside your household,” Stack said of Thanksgiving gatherings. “If people in Kentucky and around the country get together in anything that looks remotely like traditional Thanksgiving, that will turn Thanksgiving into something that is not something for which we’ll be very grateful.
“Ultimately, it’s the public’s choice how we’re going to respond,” Stack said, urging Kentuckians to wear masks outside of their home and follow public health guidelines.
“This is a defining moment, and we’re going to have a dark winter if we don’t pull together,” Stack said. “We want to lift as many of these restrictions as fast as we can – as soon as we can feel more confident that it won’t be paid for with large-scale loss of human life and harm to other people who need medical and hospital care who don’t have COVID.”
Asked about restaurants that have added tents to their outdoor dining spaces in response to colder weather, Beshear said the state is reviewing the practice.
“There are some that we believe are safe, and then there are some that might be trying to cut corners,” Beshear said, adding the state is developing new guidelines on the matter. “We want to give every opportunity that is safe for restaurants to do outdoor dining, but we do not want them to create what is basically an indoor area, where it’s just spreading somewhere differently than their regular walls.”
Local cases
The Barren River District Health Department on Monday reported 12,477 cases in the region since the pandemic started, with 10,369 recoveries and 157 deaths.
The breakdown by cases/recoveries/deaths by county was Barren, 1,882, 1,606, 19; Butler, 529, 442, 16; Edmonson, 362, 282, 13; Hart, 722, 613, 3; Logan, 1,183, 929, 32; Metcalfe, 365, 284, 3; Simpson, 597, 467, 9; and Warren, 6,837, 5,746, 62.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not part of the Barren River district – has reported 670 cases, 615 recoveries and 15 deaths.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.