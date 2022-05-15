Fairy garden tour makes its return By WES SWIETEK wswietek@bgdailynews.com Wes Swietek Author twitter Author email May 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The dormant fairy garden tour presented by the Bowling Green Garden Club is blooming once again.After skipping the past few years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular tour will return to Bowling Green gardens June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.A portion of the proceeds will go to Lost River Cave and for efforts to replant trees downed by December’s tornadoes. Alice Kummer, Garden Club member and tour chair, said the event has been held for more than 15 years but has not been held since 2019.“Now we feel we can bring it back safely,” she said.As in years past, the theme of the tour is fairy gardens, and children will get fairy-related items at each of the stops.The fairy garden theme is a way “to get young people interested early on” in gardening, Kummer said. The gardens on display will include those designed by Ruth Rabold at the Rabold home on 942 Parkway St.Other gardens on the tour are:Boxwood, 1234 State St.the home of Julie Turney, 1031 Newman Way.the home of Jenna Begley and Joanna Lindsey, 1030 Newman Way.the home of Sarah Mayfield, 161 Ogden Ave.the home of Courtlann Atkinson, 618 Fairway St.Baker Arboretum, 4801 Morgantown Road.Refreshments will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Birch Room at Lost River Cave, where participants can use their items to make their own fairy garden.Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $5 for children, can be purchased from any Garden Club member, at Riley’s Bakery and the Wild Bird & Nature Store.The event will be held rain or shine. – Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wes Swietek Wes Swietek is Managing Editor of the Bowling Green Daily News. Author twitter Author email Follow Wes Swietek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJohn Michael PotterMagistrate candidate Helbig drops out of raceCovella Houchens BiggersHardcastles honored as SC Kentuckians of the YearD'Trevion A. TurnerTony Robin PierceBoussard drops out of magistrate raceJohn Michael PotterBand's 40-year celebration to benefit CapitolEdward Rea 'Rowdy' Yates Images Videos State News McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop A guide to the May 17 primary election in Kentucky Gov. Justice announces plans for new expressway connection 2 lawmakers vie to replace Kentucky's only Dem in Congress Two members of Kentucky governor's cabinet step down National News Police: Las Vegas music festival resumes, no shots fired AP News Summary at 2:26 a.m. EDT Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Gov. Mills touts fiscal record at Democratic convention Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop 'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView