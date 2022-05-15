The dormant fairy garden tour presented by the Bowling Green Garden Club is blooming once again.

After skipping the past few years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular tour will return to Bowling Green gardens June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Lost River Cave and for efforts to replant trees downed by December’s tornadoes.

Alice Kummer, Garden Club member and tour chair, said the event has been held for more than 15 years but has not been held since 2019.

“Now we feel we can bring it back safely,” she said.

As in years past, the theme of the tour is fairy gardens, and children will get fairy-related items at each of the stops.

The fairy garden theme is a way “to get young people interested early on” in gardening, Kummer said.

The gardens on display will include those designed by Ruth Rabold at the Rabold home on 942 Parkway St.

Other gardens on the tour are:

  • Boxwood, 1234 State St.
  • the home of Julie Turney, 1031 Newman Way.
  • the home of Jenna Begley and Joanna Lindsey, 1030 Newman Way.
  • the home of Sarah Mayfield, 161 Ogden Ave.
  • the home of Courtlann Atkinson, 618 Fairway St.
  • Baker Arboretum, 4801 Morgantown Road.

Refreshments will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Birch Room at Lost River Cave, where participants can use their items to make their own fairy garden.

Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $5 for children, can be purchased from any Garden Club member, at Riley’s Bakery and the Wild Bird & Nature Store.

The event will be held rain or shine.

