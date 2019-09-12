Despite the summerlike weather in southcentral Kentucky, fall is just around the corner and establishments are preparing for seasonal activities.
Lost River Cave, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum, Chaney’s Dairy Barn and Jackson’s Orchard, among others, will host an array of fall festivities.
The eighth annual Scarecrow Trail at Lost River Cave will begin Sept. 28 and last through October. “The main purpose behind the trail is to get the community outside to have a family fun event and also incorporate some of the businesses and organizations around the city to have a way to connect with the community,” Lost River Cave membership coordinator Maegan Williams said. “We’re expecting a big turnout with even better scarecrows this year.”
Visitors can walk the trails at Lost River Cave for free and see scarecrows decorated by community organizations.
About 7,000 people come to walk the trails and admire the scarecrows annually, Williams said. On the way out, visitors can stop by the gift shop to vote for the best scarecrow. The voting period is from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.
The annual corn maze at Chaney’s Dairy Barn is now open during regular business hours.
The cost is $8 a person (children 2 and under are free) and includes a scoop of Chaney’s famed ice cream. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Jackson’s Orchard had its annual Apple Festival on Labor Day weekend to ring in the fall season.
It began selling apple items in the concession stands and made its first batch of apple cider. Beginning the weekend of Sept. 28, the Pumpkin Festival will be every weekend of October and will include activities such as pumpkin picking, apple picking, hay wagon rides and a corn maze. There are multiple activities available for children, including face painting and a petting zoo.
“We like to pride ourselves on family activities for everyone to enjoy,” Jackson’s Orchard employee Christian Currans said. “Everyone can get a little piece of heaven when they come to the orchard.”
The city of Bowling Green has a significant “haunted history,” and people can learn more about the hidden stories around every corner of historic downtown by going on the Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s Unseen Bowling Green tour. Tours began Sept. 5 and are available during select Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through October.
The Historic RailPark & Train Museum sponsors this event to promote the preservation of history through storytelling. This is the fifth year of the Unseen BG tours, but every year the stories are different, Historic RailPark & Train Museum Executive Director Jamie Johnson said.
“We have the mission to tell accurate and true stories. With Unseen Bowling Green, all the stories that we tell aren’t urban legends, they’re things that really happened,” Johnson said.
This year, there are two different tours. The main tour is A Soldier’s Tragedy, which tells stories about different soldiers’ trials and tribulations since Civil War times in Bowling Green, and the 21 and over tour details the life of Pauline Tabor, famous owner of a brothel from the 1930s to 1960s. The Pauline Tabor walking tour is a pub crawl that features specialty drinks. Tickets can be purchased on the Unseen Bowling Green website at unseenbg.com.
The Potter Children’s Home & Family Ministries will host its 17th annual Fall Festival on Sept. 21.
The festival will include a silent auction, a resale shop, inflatables and games for children, a variety of food and the bargain bin and $1 store. All the money raised from the event will go toward the children and single-parent families the Potter home supports.
