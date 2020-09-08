Despite coronavirus limitations, local musician Gary Weilage, his pupils and friends began their busking season Thursday outside Mary Jane’s Chocolates at Bowling Green’s Fountain Square.
The group will play every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., weather permitting.
In an effort to promote local artistry and maximize community awareness of their performances during these trying times, Mary Jane’s will have various ice cream, shake, float, hot chocolate, cider and caramel apple discounts and sales on Thursday nights to accompany the musicians.
Socially distanced seating tables/seating will be provided by Mary Jane’s for anyone who’d like to enjoy the busking while taking in the season’s downtown flavors.
“We see busking/street performance as a positive addition to our downtown culture,” Mary Jane’s chocolatier Marie Meszaros said in a press release. “We are hoping to not only help the performers in offering a spot to safely perform, but also to foster a sense of community.
“Enjoying a leisurely (and socially distanced) stroll through downtown while enjoying the sounds and tastes of fall is a great way for our community to support local artists and businesses while developing new family traditions even during these trying times,” Meszaros added.
Weilage has a music degree from Western Kentucky University and has been playing music on the square for the past five years along with his friends. Weilage said he plays “just about any kind” of music for the public.
This year’s busking season is scheduled to last until Thanksgiving.
“Hopefully, we are reaching the end of this pandemic,” Weilage said. “Me and the guys are just excited to be playing music once again. We try to do this as often as we can.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
