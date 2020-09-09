Despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are set to host a number of events celebrating the fall season. The recent opening of Chaney’s Dairy Barn’s corn maze marked the start of such events.
The maze is well-known for its large size as it takes participants anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to complete. Tickets are sold at Chaney’s for $6 a person, and children ages 4 and under can go through the maze free.
“I think our maze is very good and very challenging,” Chaney’s Dairy Barn Assistant Manager Joanna Porter said. “The theme for our maze this year is essential workers like doctors, nurses, police officers and so on. We just want to honor the sacrifices these people have made during these tough times.”
Porter said visitors will be urged to have “socially distanced fun” as they complete the maze in small groups. The corn maze will be open at least until the end of October, which is usually when the corn starts to thin out.
Other attractions at Chaney’s include an open playground for children, the selling of pumpkin-flavored ice cream and guided tours of the robotic milker that includes a detailed history of the entire farm. Tickets for tours are on sale now at $4 a person.
Chaney’s is not the only location in Warren County that will celebrate the fall season.
Jackson’s Orchard will hold its annual fall activities as well.
The orchard’s special activities will run from Thursday through Sunday every week starting Sept. 24. From Thursday through Saturday, activities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will run on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Masks are required for the general public in order to take part in the events.
Formally known as its “Fall Festival,” Jackson’s Orchard’s fall activities include hayrides, a petting zoo and a playground.
Hayrides that take participants to a cornfield maze as well as an apple and pumpkin orchard are $4 a person.
The public is welcome to pick their own apples and pumpkins.
“We have a beautiful apple crop this year so we are very excited about that,” Jackson’s Orchard Manager Kathy Otis said. “It’s a really great way for families to do activities together while staying safe and following public health guidelines.”
Activities can be paid for individually or by the purchase of one of two bracelet options.
A $9 bracelet includes one hayride, one visit to the petting zoo and an all-day pass to the playground area. Apples and pumpkins are not included with the purchase of this bracelet.
A $12 bracelet includes one hayride, one pie pumpkin from the field, one visit to the petting zoo, and an all-day pass to the playground area. Apples are still not included.
Also, the public can reserve a tent for a two-hour block of time at the price of $100. Tents include picnic tables with seating for up to 30 people. Tents can be reserved during normal business hours.
Jackson’s Orchard’s fall activities are scheduled to end Oct. 31.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.