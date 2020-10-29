Warren County’s Household Hazardous Waste Day collection event has been canceled for the second time this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first collection day of the bi-annual event was canceled near the start of the pandemic in the spring, and the Warren County Public Works Department has now canceled the fall collection as well.
Warren County Division for Environmental Planning & Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan said the decision to cancel the event had to be made.
“It’s just a matter of fact that this comes with the territory that we are in right now,” Reagan said. “We have to take a look at things from a pragmatic way and do the things we need to do in order to stay healthy.”
Reagan said the county hopes to have the spring collection in 2021, but there doesn’t seem to be an end to the pandemic in the near future.
In last fall’s collection event, 638 vehicles drove through and dropped off hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides, bleaches and mercury.
The event is primarily funded through a state grant from the Environment and Energy Cabinet and Warren Fiscal Court. Several other agencies, organizations and businesses also participate with the goal being to eliminate common household hazardous waste on a large scale.
With the absence of any collection days in 2020, Reagan said the community will have to find other ways to dispose of the waste.
“Honestly, all of this stuff we collect can go into the garbage can as it’s all going to the same place,” Reagan said. “But it is safer to dispose of hazardous material separately. If it flows, put cat litter, dirt or sand in the container and it will dry up. Oil can be taken to a quick-change oil location instead of being disposed.”
Reagan said more than 75 people usually help with the collection event, including a large number of low-risk offenders from the Warren County Regional Jail’s Class D inmate program.
Now, inmates are not allowed to work public details outside the jail.
“We’ve already been impacted by this, especially within our Litter Education-Abatement Program,” Reagan said. “If you’ve looked at local streets, you can tell the difference. They’re not as clean, and as other sectors open up these roads are going to get dirtier.”
To combat the increase of litter, Reagan said his department has tried to increase awareness of litter prevention in the area, but it takes effort from the community to truly make change.
