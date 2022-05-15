Even as its apartment component continues to be developed, the centerpiece of The Hub development along Lovers Lane is nearing completion.
Work on the five-story, 198-room Embassy Suites hotel is continuing concurrently with work on an upscale Tony’s steak-and-seafood restaurant, and developer David Chandler expects both hotel and restaurant to open in “early fall.”
A variance approved Thursday by the Warren County Board of Adjustments allows for outdoor seating at the hotel and the attached restaurant.
Approved was a variance of 13 feet from the required distance of 100 feet from any bar or restaurant providing outdoor space, including outdoor dining areas, when adjacent to a residential area.
It’s another step toward completion of the 103-acre The Hub development put together by Chandler, who has built a number of local hotels, apartment complexes and assisted-living facilities in recent years.
“The Embassy Suites and Tony’s are moving along nicely,” Chandler said. “The plumbing and electrical are almost complete.”
Chandler last year called the 6,000-square-foot Tony’s “a fantastic addition” to The Hub, which was approved for a rezoning last fall that will add 210 more apartments and bring the total development to about 1,000 units.
Residents in those high-end apartments that range in monthly rent from $800 to $1,400 will now have an upscale restaurant nearby.
Tony’s was started in 2010 in Cincinnati by Tony Ricci, an Italian immigrant who added a Lexington location in 2015 and an Indianapolis site in 2018.
The website for Tony’s of Lexington lists a 24-ounce Porterhouse steak for $78 and a 12-ounce filet mignon for $76.
When completed, the Bowling Green Tony’s will be open to the public but will also handle the banquet business for the hotel that will include three conference rooms and a 160-seat banquet room.
Tony’s will also handle the breakfast buffet business at Embassy Suites.
In addition to the variance for The Hub, the board of adjustments on Thursday narrowly approved a conditional-use permit application to operate a religious institution on property at 3259 Glen Lily Road.
Revival Assembly of God and pastor Steven Khai applied for the CUP that will allow them to relocate after their building on Russellville Road was destroyed by the December tornadoes.
But the proposed use of the existing building on a 2.1-acre lot zoned residential estate wasn’t welcomed by some neighbors or by some members of the board of adjustments.
Tim Hartman, who lives on Glen Lily Road, questioned the wisdom of putting a church with a proposed maximum attendance of 40 people in the middle of a residential area.
“I can’t imagine having 40 people there,” Hartman said. “I don’t think the septic system will be adequate. They’re going to need a dumpster, and this is a rural area with skunks and other animals. The dumpster will attract more animals.”
Board members Mike Davenport and Lloyd Ferguson also expressed reservations about putting a church in the area.
“I don’t think it’s compatible with the neighborhood,” said Davenport, who joined Ferguson in voting against the CUP.
Board members Courtlann Atkinson, Elaine Price and Danny Howell voted for the CUP, giving it a 3-2 majority.
Also approved at Thursday’s meeting:
- The application of Betty Boyd Lyne and Jennifer Gail Ballance for a CUP to operate a short-term rental business on 224 acres at 13367 Louisville Road.
- A CUP application from Greg and Jennifer Frey to operate a bed and breakfast business on a 1.3-acre property at 829 Old Tram Road.
- The application of LWE Htoo, Maung Tin Win and Khinmaung Win for a CUP to operate a religious institution on two acres zoned for agriculture at 351 Bays Fork Road.
- A CUP application submitted by Brooke Bush of Elaine Developments LLC and Gabrielle Bush of Cason’s Cove Property Holdings LLC for an agritourism use on 18.78 acres located at 3906 and 3940 Dye Ford Road.