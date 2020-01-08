MORGANTOWN – The trial of a Butler County man accused in the deaths of two people appears to be on track to begin later this year.
Charles “Cotton” Lindsey, 36 of Roundhill, appeared Tuesday with his defense team for a pretrial conference in his criminal case.
Lindsey is accused of killing Cory Hampton, 28, and Britany Tomes, 17, whose bodies were found Nov. 9, 2016, in a burning car on Region-Reedvyille Road. Lindsey is charged with two counts of murder, first-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Butler County Commonwealth’s Attorney Blake Chambers has filed notice of his intent to seek the death penalty.
A jury trial that had been set to begin Tuesday was postponed after a November hearing in which Lindsey’s attorney, Joanne Lynch of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said she had been experiencing health issues requiring her to undergo surgery.
Lynch said Tuesday that the surgery was successful and it seemed likely that no additional treatment would be required.
“I am personally just getting back up to full speed after having surgery,” Lynch said.
Lynch, Chambers and Special Judge John Grise discussed setting a new trial date, with Lynch saying she may have a scheduling conflict during October and November of this year while she represents a client in a separate death penalty case in Knox County.
Lindsey’s case could still go before a jury during that time, however, should the Knox County case fail to reach a resolution.
Grise set another hearing for Feb. 19 to finalize a trial date.
A motion from Lynch to have the state’s death penalty declared unconstitutional is pending.
Chambers disclosed Tuesday that he intends to provide to Lindsey’s defense team copies of additional phone records obtained during the course of the investigation.
The car in which Hampton and Tomes’ bodies were found was registered to Hampton.
Three co-defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced, having provided testimony in which they admitted to their criminal actions and placed Lindsey at the crime scene.
Arlexis Kawai, Kayla Ford and Helen Rone all pleaded guilty to first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.
According to prior testimony, those three drove to Region-Reedyville Road on the day of the homicides and picked up Lindsey from the scene.
When the group stopped at a nearby convenience store, Lindsey was alleged to have confessed his involvement in the double homicide to Kawai.
When she pleaded guilty last year, Ford testified that she knew Lindsey to be involved in selling methamphetamine and had previously supplied Hampton with drugs.
Rone, who is Lindsey’s sister, testified on the day she entered her guilty plea last year that she and Kawai traveled to Tennessee to bring clothes and food to Lindsey and Ford in the days after the double homicide.
Kawai is serving a six-year prison sentence. Ford and Rone were placed on probation.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
