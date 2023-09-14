robert ballard.jpg

Robert Ballard will be the first speaker in the WKU Presidential Speaker Series on Oct. 10.

 Submitted

Oceanographer Robert Ballard has been around the world and to the depths of the sea. Now, he’s coming to Bowling Green.

