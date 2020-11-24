A small line of vehicles snaked around outside the Wee Care Childcare Center Tuesday morning, and while children streamed out to spend another day at the day care center, Family Enrichment Center workers fanned out to load the cars with boxes filled with enough food to leave a family sated and thankful.
About 75 packages containing a whole frozen turkey, canned vegetables, stuffing, dessert and drinks were put together by members of the Bowling Green Fire Department and brought to the Family Enrichment Center on Adams Street.
Over the course of the morning, Family Enrichment Center workers distributed the meals to parents arriving to drop their children off at the day care center and also traveled to bring meals to clients in Warren, Logan, Allen and Hart counties.
The donation and distribution of Thanksgiving meal boxes has been a joint venture between the BGFD and Family Enrichment Center for several years running.
Meals are distributed to families enrolled in the center-operated Wee Care, Parent Education classes, the Parents as Teachers program and people serving as foster grandparents.
Many enrichment center clients contend with low income and food insecurity, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Wee Care for about four months and exacerbated the stresses some families faced.
“I think there was probably more need this year,” Denise Lambrianou, adoption resources program coordinator for Family Enrichment Center, said about the Thanksgiving meal program.
Any unclaimed meal packages would be donated to First Christian Church for distribution at its food bank, Lambrianou said.
Wee Care director Stephanie Taylor said that the childcare center worked to keep in touch this spring and summer with families who had used their services before the pandemic, bringing educational materials and other supplies to clients’ homes.
The number of children at Wee Care is approaching pre-pandemic levels, but safety measures have helped prevent any COVID-19 cases from occurring at the day care center, Taylor said.
“A lot more of the clients this year said that this would help,” Taylor said of the donated meals. “A lot of parents this year have had to worry about their work hours getting cut or losing their jobs, so something like this wouldn’t hurt.”
