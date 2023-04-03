One of Bowling Green’s biggest “unsung heroes” has been recognized for 20 years of child advocacy.
Nickie Jones, executive director of the Family Enrichment Center, was surprised with a plaque Friday honoring her decades of service with the nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse.
“When this person came to Family Enrichment 20 years ago, it was operating out of an apartment on the bypass,” FEC Board Chair Melanie Watts said. “Since then, Family Enrichment has more than doubled the agency’s budget ... more than 2,000 children have passed through these doors, along with their parents, last year alone.”
Watts said Jones, since becoming executive director over 17 years ago, has led the organization through substantial growth.
“Her guidance has caused the agency to grow to offer 10 programs in six counties in our region,” Watts said. “The agency has also moved from two 100-year-old houses to our location currently here on Adams Street.”
An emotional Jones said there’s no other place she’d rather be.
“I love this community, born and raised here,” she said. “We’ve got a wonderful community and it’s because of everybody who’s here. My success is not me, I just surround myself with good people.”
City and county officials, representatives of local law enforcement and members of the Coalition to Prevent Child Abuse like Barren River Area Safe Space, Hope Harbor, Life Skills and more crowded into the FEC building to both honor Jones and kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“I am overwhelmed by the turnout,” Jones said. “It moves me. It really moves me to see so many people around here that work day-in and day-out to protect children. My hat goes off to you.”
Senior Pastor Gregg Farrell of Crossland Community Church led a prayer at the event, touching on the tragic school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead.
“But Father, today we end in triumph because good is going to win,” Farrell said. “We’re going to be relentless like pitbulls, we’re going to chase after the wellbeing of any child within our arm’s reach.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and City Commissioners Sue Parrigin, Melinda Hill, Dana Beasley-Brown and Carlos Bailey were present to deliver a proclamation, recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“I just want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts and for Warren County, the greatness of our community is how we treat others,” Gorman said. “We have bad things that happen, but we’re not going to not do something about it.”
Beasley-Brown, a child sexual assault survivor, said she was very grateful for the work of the FEC.
“When I’m not a city commissioner, I am a family resource coordinator at the junior high,” Beasley-Brown said. “It’s been a rough day related to this topic, as are many days … so I’m just grateful that we’re in this together, this work.”
Jones said it takes a village to keep children safe.
“And today is all about celebrating children,” Jones said. “A day where we commit to not only doing everything we can to support children, but to also bring about awareness in our community that we have more work to do, y’all.”