Back for its 25th year, The Family Enrichment Center’s Run and Walk for Children event returned to form Saturday when it raised more than $53,000 to support the agency’s mission to prevent child abuse.
“It feels wonderful,” said Nickie Jones, the center’s executive director and the event’s organizer. Despite the cloudy skies, rumbling thunder and even a few lightning strikes that moved through the area Saturday morning, nothing could dampen Jones’ spirit. “I think people are itching to get out and do something.”
As the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, the event directs proceeds to The Family Enrichment Center’s various prevention services, including parenting classes, supervised visitation, Wee Care Childcare, its Adoption Resource and Little Learner’s programs and more.
“We have a giving community,” Jones said, thanking the event’s sponsors like German American Bank, Kroger and Kerrick Backert. “Individuals give $100 just to say ‘Hey, we want to help support children.’ … That’s what helps us sustain our programs.”
The event registered more than 250 participants for the half-marathon, 5K run and fun walk at Ephram White Park. All events added safety precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“With COVID, we’re just thankful to be able to be out here today,” Jones said.
“We did have to do temperature checks and some questionnaires … just to kind of monitor and make sure that everybody’s safe,” she said, adding that participants were also required to wear masks when gathered near the start and finish line, though not while running. “Just trying to put in as many safety precautions as we can so people feel safe to come out.”
Participants Marty Cook and Shanda Blair went away as the overall male and female winners of the 5K event.
“I’ve done this event many times, and it’s a great way to exercise,” said Cook, who added that he attended Western Kentucky University and enjoys Bowling Green.
Another participant, Paula Hayes, said she’s been a longtime supporter of The Family Enrichment Center.
“I’ve watched what they’ve done over the years, and I like to give back and help them all I can,” she said.
It also felt good to return to some semblance of normal, Hayes said.
“This was the first local race that was canceled last year,” she said. “To be back here, even with the weather delay, feels great. I love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.