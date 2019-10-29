The Family Enrichment Center will host a reception Nov. 13 at its 1133 Adams St. location to celebrate 40 years of serving families and preventing child abuse.
“We started 40 years ago with just three or four people who were really worried about kids and them growing up safe, and it’s amazing that we’re still here,” said Lynn Hulsey, director of programs.
The Family Enrichment Center was founded in 1979 and has since pursued a mission to “empower families and prevent child abuse by providing crisis intervention, education, social support and a safe place for family and children,” according to a news release from the center.
It provides services such as parenting classes, adoption resources, supervised visitation, child care, community awareness in preventing child abuse and more.
In the past year, the Family Enrichment Center served more than 1,200 children and families, raised $131,500 from fundraising events and has had 518 volunteers work nearly 7,000 hours, according to the release.
The reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting and remarks at 3 p.m. The event is free.
The event will celebrate the work that volunteers, board members and employees have done in the past 40 years.
“It will be a look back to the past and how far we’ve come, how many families we’ve helped and then addressing our goals for the future to keep growing and expanding into surrounding counties and seeing where the next 40 years takes us,” Hulsey said.
