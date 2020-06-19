Family Works Therapy, which provides counseling and therapy services for adults and children, is consolidating its two Warren County locations into one.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, in an online meeting Thursday, approved a development plan amendment for the company’s 0.81-acre lot at 1621 Scottsville Road, property that has been zoned Office/Professional-Commercial since 2014.
The amendment was approved in a 7-1 vote, with commissioner Mary Belle Ballance abstaining and Christiaan Volkert voting no.
Family Works Therapy owners Dwight and Jan Trabue applied for the amendment and variances in order to add a building on the property that is now home to a two-story, 3,270-square foot building that houses offices and conference rooms for therapists and case workers.
The development plan calls for a separate building of about 1,500 square feet that will provide office and meeting space while allowing the Trabues to move the company’s administrative functions from a separate facility in the Alvaton area.
“We’ll close down the Alvaton office,” Dwight Trabue said. “All the billing and collecting will move to Bowling Green. Mainly, it will just be nice to be in one building.”
Trabue said the new building will be behind the existing structure that dates to 1895 and will have similar design features.
The new building required the Trabues to apply for variances. They were approved for a variance of 25 feet from the required 40-foot rear setback adjacent to a single-family residential area and for a variance of 38.6 feet from the required 40-foot side setback adjacent to a single-family residential district.
Brian Shirley of Bowling Green’s Arnold Consulting Engineering Services said more parking will be added at the location to accommodate the new building.
The consolidation of the Warren County offices leaves Family Works Therapy with seven total locations throughout southcentral Kentucky. According to its website, the company has more than 35 therapists and case managers who work with clients in a 10-county region.
The planning commission also approved rezoning approximately two acres at 6378 and 6424 Cemetery Road from agriculture to residential estate in order for applicant Ben Hansbrough to develop two single-family residential lots. The property is owned by the Doran Investments LLC, whose registered agent is David W. Doran.
Hansbrough said he plans to build a home on a 12.7-acre portion of the property that will remain zoned for agriculture. The existing homes on the two one-acre lots will remain.
Should Hansbrough decide to tear down those houses and build new ones, they will be at least 1,500 square feet for a single-story residence and 1,300 square feet on the ground level of a two-story home. The homes will have two-car attached garages, according to the application.
