Queen fans can experience the concert that can’t be, thanks to tribute band Killer Queen July 26 at SKyPAC.
“You can see the electricity, you can feel the electricity in the air," said Patrick Myers the frontman of Killer Queen. "It's very exhilarating. It's a very high energy show that we do. We put everything we've got onto that stage. It's good fun.”
Killer Queen recreates Queen’s iconic performances – wearing the same costumes, using the same effects and pyrotechnics, as well as the same lights and exhilaration to make the audience feel they are at a Queen concert.
During his time in university, Myers and the rest of the Killer Queen band bonded over their love of Queen. Shortly after, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury died. They began singing Queen songs to each other in their grief and it morphed into doing a couple shows as a tribute to the late singer.
“We all just missed out on seeing Queen live ourselves. We thought ‘well if we can't see Queen and Queen is no more, than maybe we can just do one show or a couple of shows,’ ” Myers said. “I feel like we've been at a Queen concert. We were just the ones doing the concert. The show was so well received. It just took off.”
Killer Queen began winning awards for its performances and selling out the same arenas that Queen had sold out. Its first performance was in June 1993 and it hasn’t stopped since. This concert is part of a 30th anniversary tour.
“We've been doing this for a few decades now, but it's still great fun to do. When you're out on the stage and you know you've got these amazing songs to sing for people,” Myers said.