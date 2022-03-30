Fans of the Far Off Broadway Players’ dinner theater productions will soon have a chance to return and enjoy an evening of entertainment and food.
The dinner theater shows have been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the Far Off Broadway Players are now ready to bring them back with the comedy “Dearly Departed.”
Performances are planned at 5:30 p.m. July 15; 1 p.m. July 16, with a lunch at 11:30 a.m., and at 5:30 p.m.; and at 2 p.m. July 17 as a performance only.
“It’s really fun to produce a play and perform it at the Cave City Convention Center as a dinner theater production. For quite a few years, dinner theater has been popular because it’s fun to go out to dinner and see a play,” Far Off Broadway Players artistic director Paul Glodfelter said.
The return of dinner theater productions after such a long absence will make this show even more special, and Glodfelter said he is looking forward to the opportunity to perform “Dearly Departed.”
“It’s such a wonderful comedy and it is the perfect show to come back with,” he said.
Directed by Far Off Broadway Players president Charley Goodman and produced by Glodfelter, the show follows the dysfunctional Turpin family, who, after the loss of the patriarch, get together to plan the funeral arrangements.
“As with most families while planning a funeral, there are all types of crises that arise with many of the different characters,” he said. “As solemn as the occasion is, things always happen. It’s also very loving in some respects. And, as with most comedies, things turn out OK in the end.”
Auditions will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 6 and 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 9. An audition packet is available at faroffbroadwayplayers.com.
Glodfelter said rehearsals should begin in two to three weeks, once the cast is in place.
While productions for the dinner theater were halted amid the pandemic, the Far Off Broadway Players performed three other shows, with what Glodfelter described as a soft re-emergence in September with the comedy “Four Weddings and an Elvis.” “Miracle on 34th Street” was held the weekend after Thanksgiving, and the latest show, a musical called “Church Basement Ladies,” attracted an audience of nearly 1,300.
And as exciting as it is to be back, returning to the stage after such a long break has also been challenging.
“After spending so much time not being able to do shows, we are going to be starting over,” Glodfelter said. “Things are different now. We have had to make a few changes and have lost quite a few of our volunteers.”
Because of the loss of so many volunteers, the Far Off Broadway Players are starting a volunteer campaign, and details on what types of skill sets that are needed can be found on the website.
“We are always looking for more volunteers who would love to help out behind the scenes,” he said.
Financial contributions are also welcome. Glodfelter said that without sponsors, the Far Off Broadway Players don’t have the opportunity to do shows.
In addition to the dinner theater production of “Dearly Departed” in July, three future productions for the 2022 season will be held at The Plaza Theatre in Glasgow. They include the children’s musical theater production of “Hansel & Gretel, The Wickedly Delicious Musical Treat,” at 7 p.m. June 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 11 and 2 p.m. June 12; “Ghost Stories” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30; and “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.