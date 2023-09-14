Roald Dahl’s book “James and the Giant Peach” will come to the stage as the Far Off Broadway Players bring their own version of the classic to the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
“It is very closely adapted from the book,” director Raeanne Brown said. “It’s just so fun to see the book that I’m reading to my children come to life.”
The story follows James, who is sent by his aunts to chop down their old fruit tree. He then discovers a magic potion that creates a giant peach. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the peach, where he has several adventures along the way.
The play is narrated by Ladahlord, a character who is a source of magic for the show, she said, adding that the spelling of his name is a different combination of the letters in the author’s name.
Brown said when Ladahlord sends his magic out into the audience, “it becomes an immersive experience that is very welcoming to young people.”
“This is the first production that the Far Off Broadway Players have done that serves a young audience, but is also a great experience for adults,” she said. “We have had children’s musicals before that weren’t enjoyable for adults, but anyone from ages 0-90 will like this one.”
She said the cast ranges from high school age to professional opera singers so “it is very diverse.”
“I’m so proud of the boy who plays James,” she said. “He has had a lot on his plate and I commend him for doing such a wonderful job.”
Auditions for “James and the Giant Peach” were held the first week of June and rehearsals continued all throughout the summer.
“I really have to brag about my beautiful tech crew because they have crafted puppets that are so outrageous and cool and there is an enormous 16-foot peach that we are also very excited about,” she said.
Set designers are Catt Fitzgerald and John Yakel with lighting design by Jed Downing. Melissa Baysinger is the musical director and Sara Just is the choreographer.
Show times are at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 with 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 23 and 24.
Tickets are $15, but if 10 or more are ordered, there is a group discount.
To purchase tickets, visit historicplaza.com or call the Plaza Theatre at (270) 361-2101.