The Far Off Broadway Players are bringing Nick Dear’s 2011 adaptation of the classic Gothic tale, “Frankenstein,” to the Plaza Theatre in Glasgow Oct. 27-29.
Auditions will be held July 10 and 12 in the Casablanca Room of the Plaza Theatre.
Director Paul Glodfelter said there are over 20 characters in the production with roles available for 12 adults and one boy, who will play Victor Frankenstein’s younger brother. Several actors will play more than one character.
Those interested in auditioning can visit faroffbroadwayplayers.com, download the audition packet and click on the link to sign up, located on the front page.
Based on Mary Shelley’s book, Dear’s adaptation of “Frankenstein” brings into focus the ethical conundrums of Shelley’s original story.
The original London production starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Lee Miller, alternating as Frankenstein and the Creature.
“It’s a beautifully written script and it’s a little different than your average version, partially because it doesn’t really cover the creation of Frankenstein’s creature,” Glodfelter said. “In the book, there’s not a whole lot about the Creature after he was abandoned. This kind of fills in a lot of the holes.”
The 2011 adaptation covers more of the moral aspects of Shelley’s story in terms of “would the Creature have become the monster he became if Victor Frankenstein hadn’t abandoned him,” he said.
While The Far Off Broadway Players have put on “Frankenstein” before, it was not this particular adaptation and Glodfelter said he is excited to bring this particular version to the area.
“While I can’t really say for sure, I’d be pretty hard-pressed to think this version has ever been done in the south or in Kentucky,” he said.
Tickets are not yet available, but Glodfelter expects them to go on sale sometime in August.
The Far Off Broadway Players also have other performances planned before the premiere of October’s “Frankenstein.”
“Dearly Departed,” which includes a buffet dinner or luncheon, will be July 7-9 at the Cave Area Conference Center and “James and the Giant Peach,” a musical for young audiences, will be Sept. 21-24 at The Plaza Theatre.