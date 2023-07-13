For anyone who has ever wanted to be a part of a community theater production but weren’t sure about the audition process, the Far Off Broadway Players is holding a free audition workshop.
The workshop, taught by artistic director Paul Glodfelter and technical director Catt Fitzgerald, will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 17 at the Far Off Broadway Player’s rehearsal studio at 122 Plaza Way in Glasgow.
Glodfelter said the idea behind the workshop is based on comments from several local people who mentioned they would love to be in one of the shows, but had no idea what to do.
“The workshop will teach you what to expect should you choose to audition for one of our productions or any theatrical production, for that matter,” he said. “We won’t talk a lot about musical theater auditions, but we will touch on it a bit. In musical theater, you have to prepare for a play and a song, and that’s a little different.”
There are auditions for several theater groups in the area and Glodfelter said, “Even though everyone does something a tad different, the workshop will give people guidelines on what to expect at any audition.”
He said it could be as simple as becoming familiar with the type of play you are auditioning for and then, choosing a character or two from that play that you are interested in.
“We will teach you how to prepare and how to introduce yourself,” he said. “You will learn the do’s and don’ts and we will cover the differences in how a lot of community theaters and professional groups handle auditions, since there are differences.”
Glodfelter said giving the participants a general idea of what to expect will allow them to have more confidence when it’s time to audition.
“The goal is to help people and give them the opportunity to learn something and maybe not be as nervous when they come in to audition,” he said.
He said this is the first workshop hosted by the theater group and there are plans for future workshops.
“We have been wanting to do something like this for a while, but we didn’t have our own space,” he said. “Now that we have our own space, we would like to have more acting and musical workshops, as well.”
The workshop is for adults ages 18 and over and is available to the first 16 registrants.