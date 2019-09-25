Nashville-based FB Financial Corp., parent company of FirstBank, said it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire FNB Financial Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers National Bank of Scottsville.
Farmers National will be merged into FirstBank.
Founded in 1923, Farmers National provides FirstBank an entry into the Bowling Green market, where Farmers National ranks seventh in deposit market share with about $204 million in deposits, FDIC data show.
Farmers National reported total assets of $253 million, loans of $178 million and deposits of $204 million as of June 30.
Dan Harbison, president and CEO of Farmers National, will serve as market president for FirstBank and will be responsible for managing the combined banks’ presence in southcentral Kentucky.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and is subject to regulatory approvals.
