While more attention is focused on large industrial announcements that help power Warren County’s growth, small companies like Bowling Green’s Atek Electric & Mechanical are riding the growth curve as well.
Started six years ago by the husband-and-wife team of Kevin and Stephanie Ashby and two other employees in small quarters on Shive Lane, Atek has grown to 33 employees and recently took a big step that will accommodate its continuing expansion.
Atek purchased five acres from LKC Holdings LLC along Vincent Street in Smiths Grove as the site for a future 12,000-square-foot warehouse and headquarters for a company that has expanded from its original electrical work to include industrial maintenance work for many local factories.
“We’re slowly but surely moving our entire operation to Smiths Grove,” Kevin Ashby said. “We’re trying to get it all under one roof.”
That isn’t possible at the company’s 3,000-square-foot Shive Lane headquarters that has been Atek’s home since 2016.
At first strictly an electrical contractor that drew on the experience and expertise of master electrician Kevin Ashby, Atek expanded into mechanical contracting in 2020.
Serving such large customers as Scottsville’s J.M. Smucker Co. and Horse Cave’s Sister Schubert’s Bakery, Atek has grown to include a 9,000-square-foot fabrication shop in Smiths Grove.
“We’ve been blessed with a really good customer base,” Kevin Ashby said. “We battled through COVID-19 like everybody else, but now we’re growing every day.”
Consolidating operations in Smiths Grove should help the company maintain that growth, according to Stephanie Ashby, a quality engineer.
“It’s a good centralized location,” she said. “We do work in a lot of places up and down Interstate 65.”
Atek has handled electrical and mechanical work for such companies as Henkel, Cheetah Clean and Texas Roadhouse and even did electrical work for Logan County High School’s sports complex.
To keep the momentum going, Kevin Ashby would like to move quickly on getting the new warehouse and headquarters built.
“We’d like to have everything close to finished in six months or so,” he said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
