One person died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Ky. 185.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Ky. 185 regarding a crash.
An investigation determined that the driver lost control, left the road and struck a tree on the driver's side.
The driver, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.
