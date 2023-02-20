An investigation into a fatal drug overdose led to the arrest Friday of a Bowling Green man on multiple drug charges, police said.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, the death occurred last week and was investigated by task force agents and the Bowling Green Police Department.
Through the investigation, police developed information that Robert Watkins, 32, was selling pills containing fentanyl.
An undercover purchase of 25 tablets from Watkins led to his arrest Friday by Kentucky State Police in the parking lot of a business on Ky. 185, the task force said.
A search warrant was later executed at Watkins' residence on Anna Sandhill Road, where law enforcement seized 290 suspected fentanyl pills, 75 Xanax tablets, 53 grams of marijuana, 50.4 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns and $17,200 in cash, the task force said.
Watkins was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl derivatives, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property (firearm) and trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces).
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.