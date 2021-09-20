A federal grand jury will consider the case against a man accused of selling six pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
Trey Jerel Williams, 25, of Tompkinsville, was arrested Sept. 10 in Bowling Green following an investigation by the FBI.
Williams was arraigned Sept. 13 in U.S. District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a federal public defender was appointed to represent him.
Returning to court two days later, Williams waived his preliminary hearing, allowing his case to proceed to a grand jury.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl ordered Williams detained, and Williams remains in custody in the Warren County Regional Jail.
A federal criminal complaint filed Sept. 13 accuses Williams of distributing more than 500 grams of a controlled substance.
In an affidavit supporting the complaint, FBI Special Agent Sean Laferte said law enforcement used a confidential source to buy about six pounds of crystal meth from Williams on Sept. 10.
“Prior to the Sept. 10, 2021, purchase, the (source) communicated with Trey Williams via voice/video call and text message and arranged a sales price of $23,300 for the six pounds of crystal methamphetamine,” Laferte said in the affidavit.
Agents provided the source with the money in a white paper bag from a fast-food restaurant, and the source contacted Williams to arrange a meeting.
Williams sent a text message telling the source to meet at an apartment on Sun Court, the affidavit said.
At the meeting, the source gave the money to Williams, who was wearing an orange T-shirt, and Williams gave the source what appeared to be the six pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
The source also allegedly witnessed Williams sell marijuana to another person.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies continued surveillance of Williams’ location, eventually stopping three vehicles carrying people who were inside the apartment during the alleged drug deal with the source, court records show.
Agents found a total of about $18,000 in cash during the three traffic stops, and found that some of the money matched the recorded money provided to the source to pay Williams, the affidavit said.