A local homicide that has remained unsolved for nearly 20 years is receiving renewed focus from the FBI and local law enforcement.
Jessie Marie Twilight Song Crooks disappeared from her home on Larmon Mill Road on Aug. 28, 2001.
Her body was found Sept. 10, 2001, near a dried-up pond in a wooded area near Matlock Old Union Road.
Law enforcement quickly ruled Twilight’s death a homicide, but authorities haven’t disclosed how she was killed.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the investigation into the 15-year-old girl’s death.
Over the past 18 months, the sheriff’s office has been actively reinvestigating the homicide, and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the FBI has become involved in an effort to develop a suspect or suspects.
“With the recent assistance of the FBI’s forensic team and newer technology, we are hopeful that we will be able to identify the DNA of anyone associated with Twilight Crooks’ death or the disposal of her body,” Hightower said in a video recorded for South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers.
Hightower said physical evidence in the case has been re-examined and submitted to the FBI’s forensic laboratory for analysis. Leads recently received in the investigation have also been helpful, he said.
Investigation has revealed that on the night Twilight disappeared, the Greenwood High School student received a phone call originating from a pay phone outside Plano Country Store.
When Twilight’s fully clothed body was found, she was wearing an Edmonson County baseball jersey that her family and friends hadn’t seen before.
The sheriff is urging anyone with knowledge of what happened to come forward.
“As we prepare this case for prosecution, any additional help will further substantiate the physical evidence obtained,” Hightower said. “If you have any knowledge of this case, now is the time to come forward. ... Your knowledge of those involved in the homicide or the disposal of the body of Twilight Crooks can bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information about the case can contact the sheriff’s office at 270-842-1633.
