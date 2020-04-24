A federal appeals court panel has determined the city of Bowling Green and a Bowling Green Fire Department captain aren’t immune from legal liability in a civil lawsuit brought against them by a former city firefighter.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit issued a ruling Wednesday in favor of Jeffrey Queen, who worked for the BGFD from 2011 to 2016.
The ruling from the three-judge panel sends Queen’s lawsuit – in which he accuses the city of subjecting him to a hostile work environment based on his religious beliefs – back to U.S. District Court in Bowling Green for further proceedings.
Queen identifies as atheist, and he alleges in his lawsuit that he was forced to participate in Bible studies with his co-workers and was told to join a church.
Queen said in his lawsuit that colleagues disparaged his beliefs and made racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, and when he raised the issue with Capt. Dustin Rockrohr in 2012, the captain replied that Queen would need to work somewhere else.
Court records said Queen told Rockrohr he would try to fit in better with his colleagues, but he continued to be harassed and was tripped by a firefighter once while retrieving his gear.
Queen claimed subsequent complaints he made anonymously to BGFD’s human resources department and the city’s ethics hotline weren’t investigated, and that he continued to be harassed by his colleagues.
Queen took a leave of absence from the BGFD in February 2016 and resigned three months later after he reportedly received calls from his superiors asking why he was not at work.
The lawsuit accuses Rockrohr of retaliating against Queen for reporting his concerns to him and claims Rockrohr and the city created work conditions so intolerable that Queen was left with no choice but to resign.
Attorneys for the city and Rockrohr, led by Jason Bell, have sought to have the lawsuit dismissed. While a 2018 ruling from Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley dismissed some of Queen’s claims, the judge found there was enough evidence for a jury to consider Queen’s allegations of a hostile work environment.
Bell contested the ruling in the federal appeals court, arguing Rockrohr and the city should be shielded from liability by legal immunity.
The city argued that it had legal immunity from Queen’s allegations under Kentucky’s Claims Against Local Governments Act, which establishes what legal claims against a local government are allowed to be pursued in the courts.
The federal appeals court found that Queen’s hostile work environment and retaliation claims are not within the scope of the act and are therefore not restricted.
The appeals court also determined Queen has provided enough evidence in his lawsuit to deny attempts to dismiss Rockrohr on grounds of legal immunity.
“A reasonable jury could conclude that Rockrohr’s subsequent conduct after receiving Queen’s complaint about the harassment he faced at the Bowling Green Fire Department went far enough to amount to a materially adverse action,” U.S. Appeals Court Judge John Bush wrote on behalf of the three judges who heard the appeal. “Indeed, Rockrohr’s specific admonition made directly to Queen that ‘he should get employment elsewhere’ could be interpreted by reasonable jurors to convey the message that Queen was no longer welcome at the fire department, thus amounting to a constructive termination of Queen’s employment.”
The lawsuit also featured allegations from Queen that a city firefighter burned a copy of the Quran outside a fire station in 2015 and that members of his crew declined to give medical care to a man experiencing chest pain after learning the man was gay.
