A lawsuit against Western Kentucky University brought by a former student body president has been partially restored after a judgment from a federal appeals court.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit issued a ruling Thursday that partially vacated a lower court’s summary judgment ruling against Loandria “Andi” Dahmer, who sued the university along with WKU President Timothy Caboni, director of student activities Charley Pride and assistant general counsel and Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson in 2018.
Dahmer claimed that she was subject to sex-based discrimination and harassment from fellow students while serving on the Student Government Association, and that WKU failed to adequately respond when she reported the conduct.
Last year, U.S. District Court Judge David Hale granted summary judgment to WKU and administrators named in the lawsuit, finding Dahmer failed to show that WKU was deliberately indifferent to her reports of harassment and dismissing all claims.
Hale’s ruling determined that, while some WKU officials were aware in 2017 of possible concerns about unprofessional behavior within SGA, the university did not have actual knowledge of any alleged harassment until February 2018, when Dahmer’s residence hall director reported her complaint to the Title IX office.
Dahmer claimed she reported harassment to Pride before February, 2018, but Pride failed to take action despite having a responsibility to do so.
Hale found that Pride was not an “appropriate person” under Title IX to address the harassment allegations on the school’s behalf, but a unanimous ruling from the federal appeals court directs the local federal court to fully analyze the merits of Dahmer’s claims of harassment from before February, 2018.
“The record reflects that Pride’s job responsibilities included a duty to ‘supervise student organizations,’ and Pride acknowledged in deposition testimony that he was a ‘responsible employee,’ ” the appeals court said in its ruling. “According to WKU’s own definition, a ‘responsible employee’ is an individual ‘who has authority to address and remedy discrimination/sexual misconduct/harassment on behalf of the institution.’ ”
The appeals court viewed this as evidence that Pride could address Dahmer’s allegations from before February, 2018, on WKU’s behalf and directed the lower court to resolve the issue of whether Pride’s position and job responsibilities rendered him an appropriate person under Title IX to address the allegations.
The appeals court ruling also directs the U.S. District Court to address the issue of whether Pride is entitled to qualified immunity on Dahmer’s claims of deliberate indifference and hostile environment affecting her education against WKU.
The ruling did uphold the lower court’s dismissal of the remaining harassment claims that Dahmer alleged occurred after the February 2018 report to the Title IX office.
According to court records, Dahmer claimed that one of the SGA members continued to harass her, in part through his creation of a parody Twitter account mocking her legal actions, and that SGA meetings were “sexually hostile” and no-contact orders issued by WKU to two SGA members did not prevent the students from attending SGA events.
The federal appeals court agreed with Hale’s ruling that the behavior alleged by Dahmer after February, 2018, was not severe enough to constitute “actionable sexual harassment.”
The court’s ruling also affirmed Hale’s decision to dismiss Dahmer’s claim that WKU retaliated against her for reporting by denying a letter of recommendation from Caboni for her Rhodes Scholarship application, with the appeals court finding that Dahmer failed to establish that the action was severe enough to merit a finding of retaliation.
Also, the federal appeals court upheld Hale’s judgment dismissing a harassment claim against WKU that was based on an allegation from Dahmer that Pride said that two particular students in SGA debated a lot to get “all riled up so that they could have more fun later” and made a comment about Dahmer being “that kind of woman” when she asked Pride to keep his office door open while meeting with her.
The appeals court determined that those instances did not establish that Pride created a hostile environment.
“Although Pride’s behavior may have been inappropriate, Dahmer failed to present evidence that it was ‘so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive’ that it undermined and detracted from her educational experience and she was denied equal access to WKU’s resources and opportunities,” the appeals court said in its ruling.